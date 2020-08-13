Join or Sign In

Magic Test: Face Effect & Gender Change for Android

By Magic_TEAM

Developer's Description

By Magic_TEAM

We all have some potential abilities that we haven't explored ourselves.In our application, it only takes a few minutes for you to know your situation and future better.

* Our Functions *

- Intersting tests: deepen our understanding of ourselves by completing the answers to the questions. We provide AGING CAMERA, PALM READING, GENDER CHANGE, BABY PREDICTION and various quiz questions. After you finish the question, we will provide you with a result.

- Talent tests: contains talent tests for artists, designers and police. Through them you can know your aesthetic ability, observation ability and physical fitness, etc.

- Music Meditation: we providing soundscapes to help you relieve stress, stay focused,relax with mindfulness, and better sleep at night.

The app is free to download, but we also offer a subscription service, and subscribers can enjoy more features and content.

* Subscription Service Conditions:

You can subscribe one month, one year auto-renewing subscription, the price may be vary from countries depend on price matrix.

Payment will be charged to your Google Play account at confirmation of purchase.

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within the 24 hours prior to the end of the current period.

You can manage your subscription and switch off auto-renewal by accessing your Account in the Google Play after purchase.

All personal data is handled under the terms and conditions of MagicTest's privacy policy.

* Statement: These tests are for reference only and not an absolute standard, our service cannot replace medical diagnosis. If you need medical diagnosis and treatment, please consult a professional institution or hospital.

Private Policy: https://resources.magicdevteam.com/MagicTest/PrivacyPolicyAndroid.htm

Terms of Use: https://resources.magicdevteam.com/MagicTest/TermsOfServiceAndroid.htm

If you have good suggestions or ideas, you can contact us at the following email address: MagicTest_Android@outlook.com

What's new in version 1.6.3

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.6.3

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
