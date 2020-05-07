Cluetivitys Magic Portal 2.0 is an exciting outdoor escape game for groups. It combines the best of GPS Geocaching, Treasure Hunts and Augmented Reality in a one-of-a-kind experience for teambuilding events, family experiences, stag and hen parties, and more!

STORY

Since the beginning of time, there have been magic portals that connect our world with the parallel world of Avoria. Portal guardians make sure that the gates are well secured. But one of the portal guards has been put into a magical sleep - and now evil creatures are streaming into Avoria. Solve puzzles in enchanted places and collect enough crystals to re-seal the Magic Portal and save the world from destruction.

THE PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR COMPANY

Extend your services with an innovative and interactive game that will delight your customers.

Increase your sales through a profitable additional business.

Give your guests a playful exploration of their local area.

There are no limits on who can play from groups of 3, to groups of 100 and more.

Set the games length to suit you (between 1-6 hours).

Retarget previous customers whilst discovering new audiences.

Increase your customer loyalty and satisfaction.

USE CASES

Perfect for the whole family: Designed for teenagers ages 10 and older, Magic Portal 2.0 is perfect for family gatherings, city exploration, vacationers, couples, fans of spy films and birthday parties.

Team Event: Have several teams compete against each other in a team rally. Whether 20 or 200 players anything and everything is possible. Depending on the occasion, you can set a variety of bases (e.g. a Christmas market) or run the Outdoor Escape Game for your customer at their location. The entire experience is customisable to your business and offers. Whether this be for corporate events, team events, company outings, HR training courses, recruiting events or product placement - with Cluetivitys Magic Portal 2.0, there are no limits.

City Rally: In the city rally mode, you create your own routes. Through individual puzzles, sightseeing trips, vineyard tours, pub crawls and much more, a whole world of your own can be created.

THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED GPS GAME SOFTWARE

Quick setup: Create your own game in 30 minutes with Cluetivitys online customisation tool no programming skills required!

Minimal effort: Let your customers play our ready-made missions. All you have to do is set it up, and away they go!

Easy customisation: Create your own puzzles to exciting places and historical places in your area.

Augmented Reality: Integrate our virtual avatars and hidden secret codes into your story.

ActionPack: Use the high-quality items from our ActionPack to make your customers experiences even more authentic.

Live tracking: With our operator tool, you can always see where the teams are in real-time.

Something for everyone: No matter who youre playing with, adjust the level of difficulty to your players' abilities.

Unlimited enhancements: Incorporate vehicles or actors in your story and collaborate with businesses and popular spots in your local area.