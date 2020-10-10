Sign in to add and modify your software
The hypnotizing effect of this journey makes it very suitable for meditation or just relaxing, while riding through the tunnel. The patterns in the music visualizer will melt and change colors and patterns with the music. Lots of free settings are available! You can change the appearance of Magic Lotus Journey, so it looks like your own creation.
*** Music choice ***
Play your music with any audio player. Then switch to this app. It will then visualize the music. 47 radio channels are also available with many music styles. A player for your music files is also included.
*** Create your own Visualizer and Wallpaper ***
16 lotus patterns for the tunnel are available, like Mystikal Cyano and Alien Yellow. Design the journey according to your taste. 20 music visualization themes are available. Get temporary access to all settings by watching a video ad. Unlimited access is included in the full version.
*** Live wallpaper ***
Use the Live wallpaper to personalize your phone.
*** Interactivity ***
You can change the speed of the visual effects with the up and down arrow buttons. Interactive gyroscope is included in the full version.
*** Upgrading to full version ***
Unlimited access to lots of settings! You can control your ride through the tunnel with the interactive gyroscope. No ads will be shown.
***** Digital Impulse Radio *****
The music in the radio channels comes from Digital Impulse Radio:
http://www.di-radio.com/
These channels are included in the app:
