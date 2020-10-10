The hypnotizing effect of this journey makes it very suitable for meditation or just relaxing, while riding through the tunnel. The patterns in the music visualizer will melt and change colors and patterns with the music. Lots of free settings are available! You can change the appearance of Magic Lotus Journey, so it looks like your own creation.

*** Music choice ***

Play your music with any audio player. Then switch to this app. It will then visualize the music. 47 radio channels are also available with many music styles. A player for your music files is also included.

*** Create your own Visualizer and Wallpaper ***

16 lotus patterns for the tunnel are available, like Mystikal Cyano and Alien Yellow. Design the journey according to your taste. 20 music visualization themes are available. Get temporary access to all settings by watching a video ad. Unlimited access is included in the full version.

*** Live wallpaper ***

Use the Live wallpaper to personalize your phone.

*** Interactivity ***

You can change the speed of the visual effects with the up and down arrow buttons. Interactive gyroscope is included in the full version.

*** Upgrading to full version ***

Unlimited access to lots of settings! You can control your ride through the tunnel with the interactive gyroscope. No ads will be shown.

***** Digital Impulse Radio *****

The music in the radio channels comes from Digital Impulse Radio:

http://www.di-radio.com/

These channels are included in the app:

01. Astra Trance

02. Disco Hits '80s

03. EuroDance '90s

04. 9Axis Trance

05. Alyf Recordings Trance

06. Ambient & Lounge

07. Arrakeen Trance

08. Paradise Trance

09. Atlas Corporation Trance

10. Aviv Media Trance

11. Blues Channel

12. House Channel

13. Christmas Channel

14. Classical Channel

15. ATG Trance

16. Country Channel

17. DKR TecHouse

18. Emacore Trance

19. Ambient Fantasy

20. Gate of Paradise Trance

21. Jazz Channel

22. Kuno Trance

23. Matt Paul Trance

24. Heavy Metal Channel

25. Movie Themes Channel

26. Sounds of Nature Channel

27. Oldies but Goldies Channel

28. Ori Uplift Trance

29. Trance Channel 2

30. Funk & Electro Swing Channel

31. Psychedelic Trance

32. Pulsar Recordings Trance

33. Reggae Channel

34. Techno Channel

35. Rock Hits

36. Ahmed Romel Trance

37. French Skies Trance

38. Sundance Recordings

39. Rik Tights Trance

40. Liftburg Trance

41. Global Trance Channel

42. Resident DJ Channel

43. Nick Turner Trance

44. Victor Special Trance

45. New Wave '80s

46. PowerMixNetwork House

47. PowerMixNetwork Techno & UNDGND