Magic Lamp - Genie & Jewels Match 3 Adventure for Android

By CookApps Free

Developer's Description

By CookApps

Legend has it that the the palace was robbed of their most valuable treasures! Tons of gold, precious diamonds, jewels, gems - everything disappeared into the mysterious desert! And has never been found again! The sultan has invited you to his sultanate to help solve the ancient mystery of treasure, theft, tears and joy. Spend magical Arabian Nights and solve exciting puzzles to find all hidden treasures in the mysterious cave of secrets!

Play magical match 3 puzzles to retrieve gems, jewels and of course the magic golden lamp and have your biggest wishes come true! Embark on an adventure you will never forget in search of genies & gems, jewels & gold, fun & entertainment!

-Match, swap, crush and solve hundreds of challenging levels and dive into hours of enchanting game fun!

-Collect gold, gems, jewels, keys, and magic lamps! Can you find all treasures?

-Use fantastic and powerful boosters to make your way through stages quicker!

-Enjoy regular updates for an even better game experience and new levels!

Download Magic Lamp now and start your treasure hunting journey today!

DEVELOPER INFO

Are you game lover? Treasure hunter? CookApps Playgrounds fan?

Join us on Facebook for updates and news about your favorite games!

https://www.facebook.com/PlaygroundsTeam/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

