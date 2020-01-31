Hansel and Gretels new clothing store is the most popular one in the forest!

All the creatures and characters are moseying over to find new ways to look good; there are shirts, dresses, blouses, coats, jeans everything!

Take control of every step of the clothes making process: cut the material, sew it together, choose buttons and accessories, and more!

Wonderful graphic design and art

Dozens of fabric and designs to choose from

Cool and interesting extras to put on the clothes when theyre finished

Handle the needle and all the equipment yourself!

Features:

Gives children a chance to practice fine motor skills

Trains childrens hand-eye coordination in a fun way

Is an excellent outlet for imagination and creativity

Lets children think independently and solve problems

Cultivates a sense of responsibility

Helps kids understand the real world!

