Hansel and Gretels new clothing store is the most popular one in the forest!
All the creatures and characters are moseying over to find new ways to look good; there are shirts, dresses, blouses, coats, jeans everything!
Take control of every step of the clothes making process: cut the material, sew it together, choose buttons and accessories, and more!
Wonderful graphic design and art
Dozens of fabric and designs to choose from
Cool and interesting extras to put on the clothes when theyre finished
Handle the needle and all the equipment yourself!
Gives children a chance to practice fine motor skills
Trains childrens hand-eye coordination in a fun way
Is an excellent outlet for imagination and creativity
Lets children think independently and solve problems
Cultivates a sense of responsibility
Helps kids understand the real world!
About us:
Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.
We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.
