Hansel and Gretels new clothing store is the most popular one in the forest!

All the creatures and characters are moseying over to find new ways to look good; there are shirts, dresses, blouses, coats, jeans everything!

Take control of every step of the clothes making process: cut the material, sew it together, choose buttons and accessories, and more!

Wonderful graphic design and art

Dozens of fabric and designs to choose from

Cool and interesting extras to put on the clothes when theyre finished

Handle the needle and all the equipment yourself!

Features:

Gives children a chance to practice fine motor skills

Trains childrens hand-eye coordination in a fun way

Is an excellent outlet for imagination and creativity

Lets children think independently and solve problems

Cultivates a sense of responsibility

Helps kids understand the real world!

About us:

Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.

We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.

Contact Us

Tell us any of your suggestions!

Websitehttp://www.funandgood.net/

WeChatFunAndGood_English

Facebookhttp://www.facebook.com/funandgoodenglish

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/funandgoodgames

