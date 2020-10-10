Sign in to add and modify your software
You will experience constellations like "Passage to the other side of the universe" and "All seeing eye". New constellations appear all the time, so the journey will never end. The visualizer creates a unique and cosmic soundscape, when it syncs with your choice of music. Experience a 3D journey though cosmos, to see the magic star constellations!
*** Music choice ***
Play your music with any audio player. Then switch to this app. It will then visualize the music. 47 radio channels are also available with many music styles.
A player for your music files is also included.
*** Create your own Visualizer and Wallpaper ***
Over 100 settings are available. Adjust the animation according to your taste. You can change the appearance of Magic Constellations, so it looks like your own creation. Choose from 17 different constellations. You can then change the color and brightness of the stars, the distance between the constellations, the speed of they journey and much more. You can choose between lots of star types, like "Alpha Centauri" and "Sirius".
Get temporary access to the settings in a simple way by watching video ads. This access will last until you shut down the app. Unlimited access is included in full version.
*** Live wallpaper ***
Use the Live wallpaper to personalize your phone.
*** Interactivity ***
You can change the speed of the visual effects with the up and down arrow buttons. interactive gyroscope is included in the full version.
*** Upgrading to full version ***
An interactive gyroscope is included, which makes it possible for you to control your ride through space.
Over 100 different settings are available. You can change the visualizations according to your taste.
No ads will be shown.
***** Digital Impulse Radio *****
The music in the radio channels comes from Digital Impulse Radio:
http://www.di-radio.com/
These channels are included in the app:
01. Astra Trance
02. Disco Hits '80s
03. EuroDance '90s
04. 9Axis Trance
05. Alyf Recordings Trance
06. Ambient & Lounge
07. Arrakeen Trance
08. Paradise Trance
09. Atlas Corporation Trance
10. Aviv Media Trance
11. Blues Channel
12. House Channel
13. Christmas Channel
14. Classical Channel
15. ATG Trance
16. Country Channel
17. DKR TecHouse
18. Emacore Trance
19. Ambient Fantasy
20. Gate of Paradise Trance
21. Jazz Channel
22. Kuno Trance
23. Matt Paul Trance
24. Heavy Metal Channel
25. Movie Themes Channel
26. Sounds of Nature Channel
27. Oldies but Goldies Channel
28. Ori Uplift Trance
29. Trance Channel 2
30. Funk & Electro Swing Channel
31. Psychedelic Trance
32. Pulsar Recordings Trance
33. Reggae Channel
34. Techno Channel
35. Rock Hits
36. Ahmed Romel Trance
37. French Skies Trance
38. Sundance Recordings
39. Rik Tights Trance
40. Liftburg Trance
41. Global Trance Channel
42. Resident DJ Channel
43. Nick Turner Trance
44. Victor Special Trance
45. New Wave '80s
46. PowerMixNetwork House
47. PowerMixNetwork Techno & UNDGND
******** App video ********
The video is produced by Stefano Rodriguez. Watch other videos by him here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheStefanorodriguez