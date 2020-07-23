Join or Sign In

Magic 100.5 for iOS

By Vipology Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Vipology Inc

The official app of Cumberland's Magic 100.5

The best app to get Live and Local music. Now you can take Cumberland's Magic 100.5 with you anywhere you go, right on your mobile device!

Listen to Cumberland's Magic 100.5 and all your favorite on-air talent. Get all the Live & Local information you have come to expect from Cumberland's Magic 100.5. Catch up with the latest in Music News. Find out whats going on in Hollywood. Stay up on events in the Sports world. You get all the information you want right on your mobile device!

The Cumberland's Magic 100.5 app brings you the music of Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, Pink, No Doubt and so many others.

Download the Cumberland's Magic 100.5 app today!

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

