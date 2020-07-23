Join or Sign In

Mafia War:Sniper Counter Shoot for iOS

By Vu Hoang Anh Free

By Vu Hoang Anh

In this war, your duty is to fight, shoot, kill, complete the mission. In this war game, prove your shooting skills, fight against the enemy. Accept the mission, now download this exciting action shooting game.

Features:

- Smart AI

- HD 3D graphics

- Play anytime, anywhere

- Simple and smooth operation

- Best quality attractive sound effects

- a large number of advanced powerful weapons

- Radar vision positioning the enemy's position

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
