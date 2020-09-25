The storytelling toolkit thats made for stories content. Elevate your stories curation with minimal and trendy templates designed with the content creator in mind. New templates added monthly for optimal editing opportunities.

Features:

- Templates

32 free templates + 50 premium templates. Explore your limitless creativity with templates that fit your desired aesthetic.

- Backgrounds

Bring color, life, and dynamic to the stories you tell. Customize page backgrounds with 40 different colors and 80+ pattern designs.

- Fonts

Dont just paint the story, write the narrative with 16 diverse fonts.

- Photo Filters

Enhance your photos with 10 professional-grade filters.

- Story Board

Build out complete stories from start to finish and seamlessly share to Instagram.

Made Premium:

Made is completely free to download and try free for 7 days. Made Premium is a $4.99 USD/monthly subscription that provides access to our entire collection of templates, filters, and fonts - updated monthly. This subscription auto-renews at the end of each month term at $4.99. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. The subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. You may manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited if you purchase a subscription.

Terms of use:

http://madeonmade.com/terms

Privacy Policy:

http://madeonmade.com/privacy