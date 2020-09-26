Join or Sign In

Made In India: Product Barcode & QR code Scanner for Android

By The91App Free

Developer's Description

By The91App

Wondering how to identify the origin country of the Product's company. Here is the first-ever app - Made in India, available in two languages- Hindi & English, through which you can know Product's company origin

As Country is following #AatmaNirbhar Initiative, it is important for all people to use this Made in India app and know the product's company origin. Not only company origin, you can also get more information as per GS1. Also, in this app, you can scan any type of QR code to get more details

Applications Key Feature:

Scan Barcode or Enter barcode manually and know the Product's company origin Country name

Get more details for the scanned product as per Global Standards 1 organization

Scan any type of QR code and get more details

Why to use Made in India Application?

Get the Country name in a second by scanning the barcode

Easy to use as you can also manually enter the barcode

Get more details for the scanned product as per GS1

Get more details around any type of QR code

Simple and reliable to use in offline mode as well

Can be used in both English and Hindi languages

Fast scanning & easy sharing

Use this Made in India app, and make sure you convert the maximum of your product choices as Indian Origin and reduce using foreign products gradually. Download and share with friends.

Crafted in India Application

Designed in India Application

Created in India Application

#designedinIndia, #MadeInIndia , #VocalForLocal , #AatmaNirbhar #Barcode #MadeinIndiaBarcode #MadeInIndiaApplication

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
