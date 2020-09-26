Sign in to add and modify your software
Wondering how to identify the origin country of the Product's company. Here is the first-ever app - Made in India, available in two languages- Hindi & English, through which you can know Product's company origin
As Country is following #AatmaNirbhar Initiative, it is important for all people to use this Made in India app and know the product's company origin. Not only company origin, you can also get more information as per GS1. Also, in this app, you can scan any type of QR code to get more details
Applications Key Feature:
Scan Barcode or Enter barcode manually and know the Product's company origin Country name
Get more details for the scanned product as per Global Standards 1 organization
Scan any type of QR code and get more details
Why to use Made in India Application?
Get the Country name in a second by scanning the barcode
Easy to use as you can also manually enter the barcode
Get more details for the scanned product as per GS1
Get more details around any type of QR code
Simple and reliable to use in offline mode as well
Can be used in both English and Hindi languages
Fast scanning & easy sharing
Use this Made in India app, and make sure you convert the maximum of your product choices as Indian Origin and reduce using foreign products gradually. Download and share with friends.
