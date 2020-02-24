Big PIXEL open world allowed you never get bored because you have a lots of missions to do. Collect money after you finish mission and for that money you can buy a lots of guns or cars & motobikes or some business such as casino, taxi park, port and many many more!
Features:
- Open world
- Missions
- Cars
- Bikes
- Tanks
- FUN)
Minimal System Requirements
1,3 GHz or higher CPU 1 GB RAM 400 mb free space
