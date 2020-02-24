X

Mad City Pixel's Edition for Android

By Extereme Games Free

Big PIXEL open world allowed you never get bored because you have a lots of missions to do. Collect money after you finish mission and for that money you can buy a lots of guns or cars & motobikes or some business such as casino, taxi park, port and many many more!

Features:

- Open world

- Missions

- Cars

- Bikes

- Tanks

- FUN)

Minimal System Requirements

1,3 GHz or higher CPU 1 GB RAM 400 mb free space

News,bonuses & any questions on fb https://www.facebook.com/Extreme-Games-1531656503724867/

What's new in version 1.12

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 1.12

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
