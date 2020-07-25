Sign in to add and modify your software
MACCHANGER for Android
DESCRIPTION
Change the mac address (which can be of any chosen interface as eth0 or wlan0 for the wifi) of your rooted device and verifies if it installed busybox and if your phone is rooted
Interface with material design user friendly
CAUTION
You must have a phone with root and better if you have installed busybox
It does not work with all devices because some manufacturers do not allow the change of the MAC address (as the latest Samsung and LG devices) for which you can not change mac address of these devices without having a kernel installed on your system which permits to do it