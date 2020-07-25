Join or Sign In

Macchanger [ROOT][No ADs] for Android

By Marco Cesarato Free

MACCHANGER for Android

DESCRIPTION

Change the mac address (which can be of any chosen interface as eth0 or wlan0 for the wifi) of your rooted device and verifies if it installed busybox and if your phone is rooted

Interface with material design user friendly

CAUTION

You must have a phone with root and better if you have installed busybox

It does not work with all devices because some manufacturers do not allow the change of the MAC address (as the latest Samsung and LG devices) for which you can not change mac address of these devices without having a kernel installed on your system which permits to do it

What's new in version 2.1.2

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 2.1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
