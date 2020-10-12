MY+CARE is an application meant for Elderly care. The application is used by patient's relatives or other care takers to see health related information. The health information is recorded by our wristbands. The application is freely available to our end customers.

Features of the application:

1. Showing alerts to relatives or care takers using push notifications if health condition gets worse.

2. Providing access to basic health information such as blood type, weight, height etc

3. Accepting alerts and writing report once patient has been treated in order to track patient's health history

4. Providing access to graphical representation of received and solved alerts