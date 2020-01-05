Musicash is the only singing talent competition in the world where more than 300 participating contestants will go home with a cash prize! Not only can you win but you also get the chance to be seen by millions of people all over the globe including record labels, sponsors and more!

To enter the contest all you need to do is record a video of yourself singing upload it to our app, share with friends and family on social media, and start rounding up votes!

How does the competition work?

There are 6 Elimination Rounds from now until November where prizes will be given to the top 48 contestants from every round. The 1st place winner from every round will earn a spot in our Grand Finale TV Show. For more info on the payouts for elimination rounds please visit our website.

The six 1st place elimination round winners will battle alongside 6 more finalists, hand picked from the Musicash Platform by our expert judges and producers, in our Grand Finale TV Show.

At the Grand Finale prizes in a minimum amount of $80,000 will be split among the 12 finalists and the top 36 voted videos for the entire season! Our 1st place grand finale winner of season 1 will be awarded The Title of Musicash Star, The Musicash Trophy and a minimum of $40,000. For more info on payouts for our grand finale places 2nd through 48th place. Please visit our website!

Now remember, just because you dont get 1st place in one elimination round doesnt mean you cant try to get that golden ticket into the Grand Finale in the next elimination round! You have 6 chances, and the chance to be one of the six finalists picked by our expert judges and producers!

So what are you waiting for?? If you think you have what it takes to become the next Musicash Star join the contest!

Musicash helping talents reach their dreams! Good Luck!