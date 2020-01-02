X

MTTN | Manipal The Talk Network for Android

By MTTN Free

Developer's Description

By MTTN

This is the official Android app for Manipal The Talk Network.

Some of the highlighted features are:

Access all our articles in one place.

Check your SLCM attendance right from the app.

See our latest photos and videos on social media with integrated Instagram and YouTube feed.

Receive Important Alerts and Announcements

Find out about the Upcoming Events.

Access the contact and location details of auto services, restaurants, supermarkets, travel agencies and more with our integrated Manipal Directory.

Receive Push Notifications to never miss a thing around you.

We are constantly evolving and working to bring out new features for you guys. If you have suggestions, issues, or places to add to the Directory, hit us up on developers@manipalthetalk.org or drop a message on our Facebook Page.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
