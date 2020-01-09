X

Cool and fast game emulator for Sega Genesis (Sega Mega Drive).

Super video game emulator for MSX Computer.

Supports more than 10000+ games for perfect compatibility.

Emulator Supported:

Sega Genesis Emulator

Sega MegaDrive Emulator

Sega MD Emulator

MSX Emulator

MSX 2 Emulator

Sega Sega Master System Emulator

Sega SMS Emulator

MSX Computer Emulator

Key Features:

Hand-crafted optimized code to save battery life

Physical controllers supported

XPeria Play support

Cheat feature support

Customizable buttons (size and position)

Easy to use, clean GUI

Save state supported

What's new in version 4.2.5

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 4.2.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
