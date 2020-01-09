Cool and fast game emulator for Sega Genesis (Sega Mega Drive).
Super video game emulator for MSX Computer.
Supports more than 10000+ games for perfect compatibility.
Emulator Supported:
Sega Genesis Emulator
Sega MegaDrive Emulator
Sega MD Emulator
MSX Emulator
MSX 2 Emulator
Sega Sega Master System Emulator
Sega SMS Emulator
MSX Computer Emulator
Key Features:
Hand-crafted optimized code to save battery life
Physical controllers supported
XPeria Play support
Cheat feature support
Customizable buttons (size and position)
Easy to use, clean GUI
Save state supported
