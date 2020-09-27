Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to the Android application of MS Kart & Event Center!
If you have driven in Q8 Karting, you'll be able to:
- Check your results on your phone.
- Compare them with your friends.
- See your position on the ranking of all drivers.
- Check out the current race, with our live timing!
- See information about the track, the karts...
And much more!