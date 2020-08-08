MPLSWC19 is the official application of MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress & AI Net Conference 2019, to be held from 9 to 12 of April 2019 in Paris.

This event app will allow you to

- View the list of Exhibitors & Sponsors, the Agenda and the Speakers list

- Search the program and schedule your day,

- Make notes about sessions or presenters,

- Connect with other delegates

- Update your profile by adding your photo and contact details

- and more...