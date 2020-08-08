Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
MPLSWC19 is the official application of MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress & AI Net Conference 2019, to be held from 9 to 12 of April 2019 in Paris.
This event app will allow you to
- View the list of Exhibitors & Sponsors, the Agenda and the Speakers list
- Search the program and schedule your day,
- Make notes about sessions or presenters,
- Connect with other delegates
- Update your profile by adding your photo and contact details
- and more...