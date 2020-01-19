MP3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker is a great FREE application that lets you cut the part of a audio song and save it as your Ringtone / Alarm / Notification Tone.

Features Includes :

- Create unlimited Ringtone / Alarm / Notification Tone of custom lengths

- Supports popular audio-formats (MP3, M4A)

- Fine-tuning buttons (+/-)

- Ringtones may also be used for alarm clocks & contacts

- Option to delete the created Ringtone / Alarm / Notification Tone.

- Set start & end for the audio clip using touch interface.

- Manually set the Start & End time by typing the values.

- Option to rename the new cut clip while saving it.

- Set the new clips as default ringtone or assign ringtone to contacts, using this ringtone editor.

Easy to use. Just select MP3 / music from your device. Select area to be chopped from the audio file and then save as Ringtone / Music / Alarm / Notification. Instant previewing and unlimited, high-quality ringtone conversions are built-in.

Supports MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR and most other music formats

MP3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker is a modified version of the open source Ringdroid project, which is licensed by Apache 2.0. The license can be viewed here:

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html