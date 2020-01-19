X

MP3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker for Android

By XCS Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By XCS Technologies

MP3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker is a great FREE application that lets you cut the part of a audio song and save it as your Ringtone / Alarm / Notification Tone.

Features Includes :

- Create unlimited Ringtone / Alarm / Notification Tone of custom lengths

- Supports popular audio-formats (MP3, M4A)

- Fine-tuning buttons (+/-)

- Ringtones may also be used for alarm clocks & contacts

- Option to delete the created Ringtone / Alarm / Notification Tone.

- Set start & end for the audio clip using touch interface.

- Manually set the Start & End time by typing the values.

- Option to rename the new cut clip while saving it.

- Set the new clips as default ringtone or assign ringtone to contacts, using this ringtone editor.

Easy to use. Just select MP3 / music from your device. Select area to be chopped from the audio file and then save as Ringtone / Music / Alarm / Notification. Instant previewing and unlimited, high-quality ringtone conversions are built-in.

Facebook Fanpage "Mp3CutterRingtoneMaker" :

https://www.facebook.com/Mp3CutterRingtoneMaker

Supports MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR and most other music formats

MP3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker is a modified version of the open source Ringdroid project, which is licensed by Apache 2.0. The license can be viewed here:

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.2

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping