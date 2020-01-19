Cut the best part of your audio song and save it as your Ringtone/Alarm/Music File/Notification Tone.

The cutting results are stored in "/sd card/RingtoneCutter".

Create your MP3 ringtones fast and easily with this app.

You can even record live audio and this MP3 editor can edit and trim the best parts from it. All FREE to your music!!

Support MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR, and most other music formats. This app is also a music editor/alarm tone maker/ ringtone cutter and notification tone creator.

After clipping ringtones, you can find the edited ones in the ringtones library easily. And you can be also edit, rename, play, assign, or delete the files.

How to use Ringtone Maker - Music Cutter:

1. Select mp3/music from your mobile or recordings.

2. Select the area to be chopped from your audio.

3. Save as Ringtone/Music/Alarm/Notification, or assign it to a contact.

App Features:

Push the recording button at the top right of the app to record an audio/music for editing.

An Inverted Triangle to operation Mp3/Music from your Mobile/SD.

Click on the song list to quickly enter the cutting interface.

Has a convenient interface to set up the contact ringtone.

Option to delete (with confirmation alert) the created Tone.

View a scrollable waveform representation of the audio file at 4 zoom levels, support gesture zoom.

Set start & end for the audio clip, using an optional touch interface.

Tap anywhere on the wave & the built-in Music player to start playing at that position.

Option to Name the new cut clip while saving it.

Powerful audition function before cutting the music or assigning it to a contact.

Set the new clip as default ringtone or assign to contacts, using this editor.

Use this audio free-of-cost cutter and make the best ringtone ever from your old songs.

Still, being envy of the others' ringtones nicer than you? Do not hesitate, download "Ringtone Cutter" now, begin to DIY your ringtones

Disclaimer:

"Ringtone Cutter" development based on open source Ringdroid library . While adhering to Apache License 2.0 .