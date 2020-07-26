Join or Sign In

MP Mini 3D Printer Client & Connect for Android

By SC Projects Free

Developer's Description

By SC Projects

Now supports printer Wifi setup!

Nicer UI for Monoprice MP Select Mini 3D printer with Wifi

Features:

* View print status and temperatures

* Set nozzle and bed temperatures (Preheat)

* Configure printer Wifi connection, including from Android 9 (Pie)

This application is still under active development.

Upcoming Features:

* Uploading GCode and starting prints

* Android notifications on print completion

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.008

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.1.008

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
