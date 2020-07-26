Sign in to add and modify your software
Now supports printer Wifi setup!
Nicer UI for Monoprice MP Select Mini 3D printer with Wifi
Features:
* View print status and temperatures
* Set nozzle and bed temperatures (Preheat)
* Configure printer Wifi connection, including from Android 9 (Pie)
This application is still under active development.
Upcoming Features:
* Uploading GCode and starting prints
* Android notifications on print completion