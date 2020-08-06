Join or Sign In

MOVIE HD BOX : FREE ONLINE MOVIES & TV SHOWS for Android

By Free App'sBOX Free

Developer's Description

By Free App'sBOX

This free movies and tv shows app is the best application for most recent Hollywood and Usa movie shows online. You can watch best free movies and tv with trailers and all details.

The free movie box comes with a clean and neat design and the interface is so user-friendly that you will get the whole idea as soon as starting to search for your favorite movie to watch free movies app and TV shows, The streaming movies app offers online HD movie and free tv for latest usa movies and series on smartphones and tablets in HD, you can easily watch trailers, read comments and ratings, and add your favorite movies to your watch list.

Enjoy HD movie box, the high-quality graphics, smooth navigations, large database of HD movies to browse through, free access to trailers, reviews, and ratings, and the option to add movies to your watch list, make the free movies box the first choice . The app comes with many genres for tv shows and movies such as action, romance, comedy, adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama, family, sport, mystery, and western movie, popcorn Time, animation.

Movie HD box will give you ability to watch movies online, and you can also watch movies and series and TV streams as well. So you can use movie app as a show box app for movies and favorite television series, to watch movies online, and enjoy your free android TV & movies streaming.

Disclaimer :

The content provided in this application is hosted on a public video website and is available in the public domain. All copyrights and trademarks are the property of opinions of their respective owners.

The application follows all the rules of US law. If you feel any copyright or trademark violation of US law please gets in touch with us directly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

