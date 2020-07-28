Join or Sign In

MOOSIC - Short Video App | Made in India for Android

By MOOSIC APPS Free

Developer's Description

By MOOSIC APPS

MOOSIC is India's favourite Short Video Platorm. Made in India, for India, by Indian.

People from all over the world gather on MOOSIC app to meet new and interesting people and watch interesting short videos. MOOSIC offers you real and fun videos that you can watch and share on social media. Browse all types of videos, ranging from Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, and many more.

With our free to download app, you can share videos & images on Whatsapp Status from multiple genre like fashion, comedy & jokes, homemade healthcare solutions, entertainment, singing, sports, news and many more.

Download MOOSIC for short video creation and easy photo editing using video filters & effects which help you create videos in slow-mo, time-lapse, portraits with natural light, studio light, contour light, stage & stage mono light.

Enjoy countless original entertainment including interesting stand-up comedy videos & photos with funny greetings & wishes & make them go viral among a huge audience in India. Download/Save & share your favourite comedy trending on videos & photos on Whatsapp, Whatsapp status and other social media platforms.

Through this app you can:

- Make short videos with music

- Show your beauty and talent

- Share with the community

If you were looking for Indian social media app for short videos, then this app is definitely for you.

Main Features

* Trending India's hot videos

Browse trending hot, funny, amazing videos just in a swipe! Load instantly, smooth interface, and lag free.

* Save and share status

Up to 10,000 status videos available for you to pick.

* Shoot and edit the way you like

Record the most creative side of you and share with your fans!

* Video Editor

Combine and adjust your videos to the way you need them to be.

Therefore, download and install this short video sharing Indian social media network, and enjoy every moment henceforth. Have a wonderful day.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1.3

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
