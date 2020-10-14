This app contains only the MONOO Icon Pack

Widgets are used in the preview screenshots are not a part of this Icon Pack. More Widgets or Themes from the MONOO Collection available on Google Play Store.

The MONOO Icon Pack is kept in a minimal style and has a slight 3D effect. The Icons are decorated in plastic shiny black and white tones. The icon pack has several matching backgrounds to choose from. The MONOO Icon Pack works on almost all Android devices like Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Moto, Huawei, etc.

Important

This is an icon pack and it requires a custom android launcher like Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher, etc. to work. Compatible stock launchers: LG Home (Marshmallow and earlier) Sony Xperia Asus Zen UI, more compatible launchers please read below.

Not supported stock launchers: LG Home Nougat HTC Google Now Samsung Touchwiz and most of Chinese/Mediatek. Before leaving a review that it does not work, kindly install one of the compatible launchers and try applying it.

Features

2415 HQ icons

13 HD 2560x1440 px cloud-based wallpaper

XXXHDPI Icon 256x256 px

Regular updates

Support 32++ launchers

See & Search icons

Smart Icon Request

Many folder category icons to sort your apps

Masking for unthemed ones

Alternative icons to choose

Many system Icons: Samsung, HTC, Nexus, LG, ASUS and more

Support main dynamic calendar (eg. Google, Today, Touch, Sunrise, Biz, Business Calendar, pre-installed calendar and many more)

Help section, contains FAQs

Report bugs via email

etc.

How to use this icon pack?

Install supported theme launcher (like Nova or Apex Launcher)

Open MONOO Icon Pack and Go to Apply section and Select Launcher to apply.

If your launcher is not in a list make sure you apply it from your launcher settings

Personal Recommended Settings and Launcher

Use Nova Launcher

Set Icon Normalization Off The Nova Launcher Settings

Icon size

Icon Pack Supported Launchers

Action Launcher ADW Launcher Apex Launcher Atom Launcher Aviate Launcher CM Theme Engine GO Launcher Holo Launcher Holo Launcher HD LG Home Lucid Launcher M Launcher Mini Launcher Next Launcher Nougat Launcher Nova Launcher (recommended) Smart Launcher Solo Launcher V Launcher ZenUI Launcher Zero Launcher ABC Launcher Evie Launcher L Launcher

Icon Pack Supported Launchers not Included in Apply Section

Sony Xperia EverythingMe Arrow Launcher Themer Hola Launchy Widget Trebuchet Unicon, and may be more that have icon pack support

Note

Next Launcher supports icon upon but only system apps but manual apply will change the rest

LG Home may working unstable for some device. If you're not sure DON'T PURCHASE!

Go Launcher, it does not support masking.

Contact

If you have any problems or any suggestions for our Icon Packs,

please do not hesitate to tell us. We will help you! E-mail: scapemem@gmail.com

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memscape/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/memscape1

copyright all rights reserved Memscape

memscapeiconpack

memscapemonoo