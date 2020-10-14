Sign in to add and modify your software
This app contains only the MONOO Icon Pack
Widgets are used in the preview screenshots are not a part of this Icon Pack. More Widgets or Themes from the MONOO Collection available on Google Play Store.
The MONOO Icon Pack is kept in a minimal style and has a slight 3D effect. The Icons are decorated in plastic shiny black and white tones. The icon pack has several matching backgrounds to choose from. The MONOO Icon Pack works on almost all Android devices like Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Moto, Huawei, etc.
Important
This is an icon pack and it requires a custom android launcher like Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher, etc. to work. Compatible stock launchers: LG Home (Marshmallow and earlier) Sony Xperia Asus Zen UI, more compatible launchers please read below.
Not supported stock launchers: LG Home Nougat HTC Google Now Samsung Touchwiz and most of Chinese/Mediatek. Before leaving a review that it does not work, kindly install one of the compatible launchers and try applying it.
Features
2415 HQ icons
13 HD 2560x1440 px cloud-based wallpaper
XXXHDPI Icon 256x256 px
Regular updates
Support 32++ launchers
See & Search icons
Smart Icon Request
Many folder category icons to sort your apps
Masking for unthemed ones
Alternative icons to choose
Many system Icons: Samsung, HTC, Nexus, LG, ASUS and more
Support main dynamic calendar (eg. Google, Today, Touch, Sunrise, Biz, Business Calendar, pre-installed calendar and many more)
Help section, contains FAQs
Report bugs via email
etc.
How to use this icon pack?
Install supported theme launcher (like Nova or Apex Launcher)
Open MONOO Icon Pack and Go to Apply section and Select Launcher to apply.
If your launcher is not in a list make sure you apply it from your launcher settings
Personal Recommended Settings and Launcher
Use Nova Launcher
Set Icon Normalization Off The Nova Launcher Settings
Icon size
Icon Pack Supported Launchers
Action Launcher ADW Launcher Apex Launcher Atom Launcher Aviate Launcher CM Theme Engine GO Launcher Holo Launcher Holo Launcher HD LG Home Lucid Launcher M Launcher Mini Launcher Next Launcher Nougat Launcher Nova Launcher (recommended) Smart Launcher Solo Launcher V Launcher ZenUI Launcher Zero Launcher ABC Launcher Evie Launcher L Launcher
Icon Pack Supported Launchers not Included in Apply Section
Sony Xperia EverythingMe Arrow Launcher Themer Hola Launchy Widget Trebuchet Unicon, and may be more that have icon pack support
Note
Next Launcher supports icon upon but only system apps but manual apply will change the rest
LG Home may working unstable for some device. If you're not sure DON'T PURCHASE!
Go Launcher, it does not support masking.
Contact
If you have any problems or any suggestions for our Icon Packs,
please do not hesitate to tell us. We will help you! E-mail: scapemem@gmail.com
Social Media
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memscape/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/memscape1
