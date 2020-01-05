X

MO & IL Behavioral Conference for Android

By MO Coalition for Community Behavioral Healthcare Free

Developer's Description

By MO Coalition for Community Behavioral Healthcare

This app is for the 2019 Missouri & Illinois Behavioral Health Conference, scheduled for October 22-25, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in St. Louis, Missouri. This app will allow you to connect with others during the conference, as well as access all session details and information. You will also be able to download PowerPoint presentations and handouts directly from the app for later use. We hope you will download the app and get a lot of use out of it for this year's conference!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.52.1

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 5.52.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping