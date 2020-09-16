Join or Sign In

MO DWI & Criminal Law for iOS

The MO DWI & Criminal Law Client App is for clients of the law firm MO DWI & Criminal Law and Associates, PLLC. The App is intended to assist clients in communicating with their attorney and staying informed regarding their case. Clients may utilize a message feature to send and receive messages with their attorney, as well as upload and view documents, receive assigned tasks from their attorney, view their case calendar, and stay up to date on their bill. The MO DWI & Criminal Law App is intended to supplement traditional means of communication and insure the clients of MO DWI & Criminal Law are thoroughly informed.

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
