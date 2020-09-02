Join or Sign In

MMX-3.10 for Android

By Eagle Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Eagle Technology

Proteus MMX Mobile module allows technicians to access and update Proteus MMX on the go. Technicians can receive, create, and update work orders in the field, without moving back and forth to their offices to complete these functions. The Proteus Mobile module transfers PM/DM work orders from Proteus MMX to your iPhone, iPad, or Android based phone/tablet or devices.

Some of the benefits are:

Time spent on paperwork is reduced

New work orders can be created from anywhere in the field

Labor hours can be updated as soon as the work is completed

The CMMS is constantly updated with real-time data

The Mobile module works in conjunction with the barcode module

This application requires access to a Proteus MMX website.

What's new in version Release 3.10.5

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version Release 3.10.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
