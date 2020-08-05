MIXER24.8 product description

MIXER24.8

ipad remote app for MIXER24.8 mixing console,and it controls the device through the way of network connection with iPad. Its main function is as the followings:

-24 microphone preamplifiers with dedicated trim control 24

-24 line-level inputs

-8 Aux sends(4 Analog aux sends and 4 internal aux sends)

-8subgroups and stereo main outs

- All channels Control Room output

- headphone output

-USB record/play in main channel

-100mm sliding electric fader

-touchable color LCD display

-24-bit/48KHz sampling rate

-Program, save, load & copy functions

-Digital gate

-Digital compressor

-Digital 4-band full parametric EQ

-PAN

-Phase reverse

-Time delay

-Scenes with digital fader and aux position reference

-12 DCA for Digital Control Audio Amplifier or MUTE

-Remote Control: Ethernet or USB,

-Expand socket for option module: Multi-track USB audio recording module (USB AudioModule or 32in/32 out Digital )

Requirements:

* iPad with iOS9.0 or above.

* a wireless router.

* MIXER24.8 Device (for control)