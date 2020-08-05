Join or Sign In

MIXER24.8 for iOS

By Guangzhou BaoLun Electronics Co., Ltd Free

Developer's Description

MIXER24.8 product description

ipad remote app for MIXER24.8 mixing console,and it controls the device through the way of network connection with iPad. Its main function is as the followings:

-24 microphone preamplifiers with dedicated trim control 24

-24 line-level inputs

-8 Aux sends(4 Analog aux sends and 4 internal aux sends)

-8subgroups and stereo main outs

- All channels Control Room output

- headphone output

-USB record/play in main channel

-100mm sliding electric fader

-touchable color LCD display

-24-bit/48KHz sampling rate

-Program, save, load & copy functions

-Digital gate

-Digital compressor

-Digital 4-band full parametric EQ

-PAN

-Phase reverse

-Time delay

-Scenes with digital fader and aux position reference

-12 DCA for Digital Control Audio Amplifier or MUTE

-Remote Control: Ethernet or USB,

-Expand socket for option module: Multi-track USB audio recording module (USB AudioModule or 32in/32 out Digital )

Requirements:

* iPad with iOS9.0 or above.

* a wireless router.

* MIXER24.8 Device (for control)

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

