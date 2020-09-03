Sign in to add and modify your software
Keep abreast of new discoveries about genes, disease associations, and phenotypes of
interest with MGI Genome Compass. Whether youre conducting biomedical research or
satisfying your curiosity, MGI Genome Compass keeps you connected you to a
constantly updated compendium of biomedical knowledge related to mouse models of
human biology and disease.
- Search the Mouse Genome Informatics (MGI) Database for genes, diseases, and/or
phenotypes you want to track
- Add items to your favorites list and stay organized with customizable notes and subject
tags
- Quickly view annotation information for any favorite item
- Receive updates when new information is annotated to any of your favorites
- Quickly and easily view new annotation information on the MGI website