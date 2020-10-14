Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MESA 24/7 - Restaurants Reservations and Ordering for Android

By MESA 24/7 Free

Developer's Description

By MESA 24/7

MESA 24/7 is the easiest way to make reservations in Perus and Chiles top restaurants. Get to know the experiences of other diners, explore the menu before your visit, view photos of delicious dishes, access exclusive promotions and earn points with each reservation (to redeem for cash). Depending on the restaurant and the schedule, you will accumulate 100, 500 or 1000 points for each effective reservation, and once you reach 2,000 points you will receive a considerable amount of cash.

Thanks to MESA 24/7 you will be able to book your table online with months in advance, from your pc, smartphone or tablet; and thus, better enjoy the gastronomic boom in Peru and Chile.

New: Now order online 24/7 at your favorite restaurants. Place an order online, pay it directly from the app and pick it up at the restaurant. If the restaurant offers its own Delivery, you can also choose this option.

We have more than 350 exclusive restaurants. In Peru: La Huaca Pucllana, Brujas de Cachiche, El Charrua, Cala, Lima 27, Dondoh, Isolina, Malabar, Costanera 700, Dnica, Ache, Amaz, Bottega Dasso, Bon Beef, Fiesta, Francesco, IK, Hotel B, Kilo, La Cabrera, La Cuadra del Salvador, La Locanda, La Vista (Marriott), La Plazita, Madam Tusan, Makoto, Mangos, Marchand, Mayta, Nikko, Osteria Convivium, O-Mei, Primos Chicken, Tragaluz, Segundo Muelle and Toshi.

In Chile: Bocanariz, Castillo Forestal, Chipe Libre, Cumar, Doa Tina, La Diana, La Misin, Le Bistrot, Olimpia, Osadia, Panko, Santo Remedio, Sarita Colonia, Tambo, The White rabbit, Tio Tomate, Carneros, El Otro sitio, Hanzo, Misky Mikuy and more.

We made your search much easier. Use our filters to trim down your search based on: Location, Type of Food, Availability, Best Reviews, Price Range.

Or, simply explore our categories and discover great options

Type of food

We have every kind of food for you: asian, chinese, author, french, indian, italian, mediterranean, peruvian, tex mex, meats and grills, nikkei, fusion, international, traditional japanese, organic, seafood, vegetarian and many more.

Cities

Make a reservation wherever you are. We have the best restaurants in: Lima, Cusco, Arequipa, Trujillo, Tacna, Chiclayo, Pucallpa and Santiago de Chile.

Collections

We recommend restaurants depending on what you are looking for: Executive lunch, ideal for families, girls night, happy hour time, maki lovers, new openings, romantic, country, at hotels, top burguers, to watch the game, peruvian classics, private lounge, buffet and many more.

1000 and 500 points

Meet the restaurants with 1000 and 500 points to reach your 2,000 points faster. This is easiest way to redeem your cash.

Top of the month

Find out which are the most reserved restaurants of the month and visit them.

Guest Comments

Know the experiences of other users and choose which restaurant you would like to visit.

Reserve your table for free. 100% confirmed. Always.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.67

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.2.67

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now