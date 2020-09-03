Join or Sign In

MEMS_Diag_lite for Android

By pwoz Free

Developer's Description

By pwoz

MEMS_Diag is an application designed to communicate with pre-OBD Rover engine management systems (ECU).

Modular Engine Management System (MEMS) was used on many cars in the 1990s built by the Rover group (models equipped with K-Series petrol engine)

Currently only MEMS 1.6 and 1.9 are supported, later versions are OBD2 compliant so they're not in the scope of this project

Implemented features:

- Realtime engine parameters (rpm, map, ignition advance, coolant temp, inlet temp, oxygen sensor, fuel trim/correction and more...)

- Retrieve and erase error codes

- Scrollable view (numerical/table display)

- Graph view (selectable parameters, multiple series)

- Data logging, csv format (available in full version only)

In order to use this software, the following components are required:

- Android device (smartphone), minimum OS version 3.1+ (USB host access)

- USB port

- the so-called "USB OTG" cable

In addition to the above, depending on the MEMS version, you also need:

for MEMS 1.9:

- FTDI-based (FT232) 12V K-Line interface (USB->OBD2 socket), commonly known as VAG-cable/VAG-KKL. These cables are widely available on ebay etc. Make sure it's build using the FTDI USB chip, perhaps PL2303 should also work but I haven't been able to test it. Avoid products based on CH340 chipset (reason being: there's one missing but crucial function not yet implemented in the driver)

for MEMS 1.6:

- Any USB-to-TTL converter, again, the most popular are FTDI and PL2303. Remember that MEMS 1.6 uses 5V logic (depending on the quality of the converter circuit a 3.3 V may also work)

Tested ECU models/part numbers:

So far the following ECU have been verified to work correctly:

MKC103610 (MEMS 1.6)

MKC101610 (MEMS 1.6)

MKC104393 (MEMS 1.9, LandRover Freelander 1.8 Petrol 99')

Free / Lite Version limitations:

- Data logging disabled

- Execution time limit, after 120 data samples the application quits (2 min @ default 1s refresh rate)

For more info, please visit http://memsdiag.blogspot.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

