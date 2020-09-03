MEMS_Diag is an application designed to communicate with pre-OBD Rover engine management systems (ECU).

Modular Engine Management System (MEMS) was used on many cars in the 1990s built by the Rover group (models equipped with K-Series petrol engine)

Currently only MEMS 1.6 and 1.9 are supported, later versions are OBD2 compliant so they're not in the scope of this project

Implemented features:

- Realtime engine parameters (rpm, map, ignition advance, coolant temp, inlet temp, oxygen sensor, fuel trim/correction and more...)

- Retrieve and erase error codes

- Scrollable view (numerical/table display)

- Graph view (selectable parameters, multiple series)

- Data logging, csv format (available in full version only)

In order to use this software, the following components are required:

- Android device (smartphone), minimum OS version 3.1+ (USB host access)

- USB port

- the so-called "USB OTG" cable

In addition to the above, depending on the MEMS version, you also need:

for MEMS 1.9:

- FTDI-based (FT232) 12V K-Line interface (USB->OBD2 socket), commonly known as VAG-cable/VAG-KKL. These cables are widely available on ebay etc. Make sure it's build using the FTDI USB chip, perhaps PL2303 should also work but I haven't been able to test it. Avoid products based on CH340 chipset (reason being: there's one missing but crucial function not yet implemented in the driver)

for MEMS 1.6:

- Any USB-to-TTL converter, again, the most popular are FTDI and PL2303. Remember that MEMS 1.6 uses 5V logic (depending on the quality of the converter circuit a 3.3 V may also work)

Tested ECU models/part numbers:

So far the following ECU have been verified to work correctly:

MKC103610 (MEMS 1.6)

MKC101610 (MEMS 1.6)

MKC104393 (MEMS 1.9, LandRover Freelander 1.8 Petrol 99')

Free / Lite Version limitations:

- Data logging disabled

- Execution time limit, after 120 data samples the application quits (2 min @ default 1s refresh rate)

For more info, please visit http://memsdiag.blogspot.com