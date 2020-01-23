MEET.ONE is the portal to your blockchain world and digital asset management tool in the blockchain. Currently, it has supports EOS, MEET.ONE, Binance Chain, Cosmos, Ethereum, Telos and other public chain, it also brings the hottest, most comprehensive and truest blockchain news and information.

Key feature:

- Transfer and collection of multiple public chain tokens;

- Authority management of EOS and MEET.ONE sidechain account;

- System contract operation of EOS and MEET.ONE (include registration, staking, buy/sell RAM, voting, REX,. etc);

- Support Binance DEX;

- Support Cosmos Staking;

- Blockchain news and information collection,. etc.