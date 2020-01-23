X

MEET.ONE for iOS

By Meet.One Free

Developer's Description

By Meet.One

MEET.ONE is the portal to your blockchain world and digital asset management tool in the blockchain. Currently, it has supports EOS, MEET.ONE, Binance Chain, Cosmos, Ethereum, Telos and other public chain, it also brings the hottest, most comprehensive and truest blockchain news and information.

Key feature:

- Transfer and collection of multiple public chain tokens;

- Authority management of EOS and MEET.ONE sidechain account;

- System contract operation of EOS and MEET.ONE (include registration, staking, buy/sell RAM, voting, REX,. etc);

- Support Binance DEX;

- Support Cosmos Staking;

- Blockchain news and information collection,. etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.11.4

General

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 2.11.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping