Book doctor appointments 24/7 and see a doctor on your smartphone or tablet from the privacy of your home or office with MD.com Telemedicine!

Skip crowded waiting rooms (and their germs), request appointments anytime, and prevent the costs of missed appointments with automated email/SMS reminders get started now to enjoy privacy, convenience and access to doctors at your fingertips.

Here's how it works...

FIND A DOCTOR

Search for doctors near you by specialty

View each doctors profile for availability, education/training history & more

Clearly see the appointment fee for each doctor

YOU choose the doctor based on whats important to you

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT

Easily see each doctors schedule & next available appointment

Select the appointment date & time that fits your schedule

Choose your appointment type, Video or Office Visit

Determine out-of-pocket costs with an insurance tool

Checkout via debit/credit card to lock in your date & time

SEE THE DOCTOR

Get email/SMS appointment reminders

Find directions & contact info for in-office appointments

Have your secure video visit in high definition via the app (or your computers web browser)

Share medical images & upload documents

Invite third parties to the call, such as specialists or caregivers

Receive discharge instructions

MD.com for Patients

For access to the MD.com Telemedicine platform on the web, sign up for your free account at https://www.md.com/signup or email on-call@md.com.

MD.com for Doctors & Practices

To schedule a demo or learn more about our telehealth platform, email on-call@md.com or visit https://doctors.md.com.

