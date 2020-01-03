X

MCSA 70-698 : Installing & Configuring Wind.10 for Android

By Magic Bytes Soft Free

Developer's Description

By Magic Bytes Soft

Exam 70-698 is the first of two exams for the MCSA certification. Addressing local and desktop deployments, these topics form the foundation of what's to come. This application gives you the tools you need along with expert content so you can build the essential knowledge base and master the key concepts.

Identify knowledge gaps through chapter review questions

Test your understanding with practice exams and flashcards

With a 90-percent market share, Windows is the world's number-one desktop OS. While it may look similar to Windows 8, Windows 10 includes a number of enhanced features that specialists need to know, and MCSA candidates must be able to demonstrate a clear understanding of how to work with these new technologies.

With the help of this application you will get access to best questions which stress all modules of knowledge about installing and configuring windows 10, in order to prepare for the exam.

You will get access to interactive learning environment which offers practice on questions and electronic flashcards. You can simulate a real test session with feedback at the end of the test, or just practice on questions and get the feedback right away - it's up to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.4

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 2.5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

