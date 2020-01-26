CUSTOMIZED VIDEOS & MUCH MORE

MBit Music Particle.ly Video Status Maker - true to its name, is the perfect app that helps you create customized videos using one or more photos with song. Add some colorful feathers to your whatsapp status or post these short yet dazzling vids on your Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts. Choose to juice it up by creating personalized ringtones as well as high-definition (HD) wallpapers.

CHARGED PARTICLES, JAZZ EM UP!

MBit Music Particle.ly Video Status Maker is a Photo to Video Maker, offering Particles with special animation effects to introduce brilliance and add a touch of elegance. Each Particle is customized and has the caliber to perfectly dance to the beat of the music/ song you choose! Crafted and designed by the best of animation artists on board MBit, more than a 100 particles shaking it in tandem is a distinctly unique feature that makes this app special. Provides particles like Christmas, New year, Birthday, Love, Wedding, God and many more. Using these Particles you can create Great looking Particle Photo Slideshow.

ARRIVE AND TUNE IN, WITH BELLS ON!

You can also create Ringtones with the MBit Music Particle.ly Video Status Maker app. Listed on chart are some of the most enchanting of songs in multiple languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi, etc. Feel the music that strikes a chord with your soul. Pick your choice and use it as a ringtone or intertwine and fuse it with the photos of your choice to create a 30-second Lyrical Status video.

FEATURES- THE EDITORS CUT!

MBit Music Particle.ly Video Status Maker is also the best professional Video Editor online. Armed with extraordinary editing features and tools like Visualiser, Spectrolizer, DJ Flash, Wave Music and divers others, video editing is MBits forte.

HD WALLPAPERS- A VISUAL TREAT!

Get the option to choose from among more than a 1000 high-definition (HD) wall papers, that too, absolutely free of cost.

While words have their limitations, share the vibes through videos with MBit Video Status Maker app for effective communication and a broader reach. Its not always that an occasion makes for a celebration. Some INSPIRE ONE!

SUPPORT

If any issue Regarding MBit Music app, feel free to contact us at support@mbitmusic.in

DISCLAIMER

All the content (Music & Images) in this app & All the copyright material credit goes to their Respected Owner ,We have Just Provided a platform to you. If you have any issue regarding this app or Content(Music & Images) than you can contact at legal@mbitmusic.in

MBit Music : Particle.ly Video Status Maker is Trademark. If anyone find to use our content and resource then it will get legal notice.