The official app of the Medicine Bow Routt National Forest / Thunder Basin National Grassland

This app provides essential visitor information allowing you to discover the unique sites and recreational opportunities at MBRTB Use this app to plan your trip, make the most of your visit, and connect with us!

This app includes exclusive tours and content created by their educational Interpreters and Rangers. Through these interpretive tours, visitors and armchair travelers alike can learn more about the areas diverse natural and cultural history. Featuring audio, image galleries, and historic imagery, the app tells the story of our rich landscape through the eyes and words of those dedicated to preserving it.

Easily access valuable information, including recreational opportunities, location and way-finding information, Visitor Center locations, and stay up to date with alerts and events. Maps allows visitors to explore our forest and locate trails and points of interest.

Downloading this app will store its contents on your device, so you can continue to access the tour and information when there is no cell coverage in the forest.

This app is powered by OnCell, an official mobile partner of the U.S. Forest Service.