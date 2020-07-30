MAT OUcare_4310 is used combined with KS-4310.The KS-4310(Momisure) is an infant and child care product, mainly connected to the baby's pajamas or baby belly, and further contact whether the baby is in normal breathing and measuring the baby's body temperature changes, which beyond the warning time without breathing, will immediately issue a warning to prevent sudden infant death and when the temperature change is too large, will immediately issue a warning.

MAT OUcare_4310 is compatible with following

smartphone / tablet systems :

iPod/iPhone/iPad (at least iOS 8.0)

Recommend adjusting your smartphone / tablet to a screen

resolution of 480x480.

Please close all other APPs using the Bluetooth feature.

MAT OUcare_4310 use OUcare Messenger to deliver message to your family while the device detects abnormal breathing movement.