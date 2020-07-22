Join or Sign In

MASTEL & Turn Back Hoax for iOS

By Gani . Free

Developer's Description

By Gani .

MASTEL Mobile menyediakan kemudahan bagi Anda untuk mengakses informasi tentang kegiatan organisasi meliputi acara, penelitian, rekomendasi umum pada peraturan, press release, dokumentasi & dll.

MASTEL baru saja menambahkan fitur "Laporkan HOAX" dan "Cek data Hoax" ke dalam aplikasi. Fitur ini secara khusus dibuat sebagai bentuk dukungan organisasi MASTEL atas Gerakan Turn Back Hoax yang diprakarsai oleh para Netizen di Indonesia. Dengan begitu, kini Anda dapat melaporkan berita hoax menggunakan aplikasi ini, dan turut menjadi bagian dari gerakan melawan penyebaran berita fitnah dan hoax yang tidak bertanggung jawab.

MASTEL Mobile provides easiness for you to access information about organization activities including events, research, public recommendations on regulations, press release, documentation & etc.

Recently MASTEL just added "Laporkan HOAX" and "Cek Data Hoax" to the application. These features are made in support of the organization over the Turn Back Hoax movement which initiated by Netizen in Indonesia. Now you can report hoaxes news using this apps, and be the part of the movement

Kunjungi www.mastel.id untuk mendapatkan informasi lebih lanjut terkait MASTEL.

For further information about MASTEL, visit www.mastel.id

Copyright 2017 Masyarakat Telematika Indonesia

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
