MASTEL Mobile menyediakan kemudahan bagi Anda untuk mengakses informasi tentang kegiatan organisasi meliputi acara, penelitian, rekomendasi umum pada peraturan, press release, dokumentasi & dll.

MASTEL baru saja menambahkan fitur "Laporkan HOAX" dan "Cek data Hoax" ke dalam aplikasi. Fitur ini secara khusus dibuat sebagai bentuk dukungan organisasi MASTEL atas Gerakan Turn Back Hoax yang diprakarsai oleh para Netizen di Indonesia. Dengan begitu, kini Anda dapat melaporkan berita hoax menggunakan aplikasi ini, dan turut menjadi bagian dari gerakan melawan penyebaran berita fitnah dan hoax yang tidak bertanggung jawab.

MASTEL Mobile provides easiness for you to access information about organization activities including events, research, public recommendations on regulations, press release, documentation & etc.

Recently MASTEL just added "Laporkan HOAX" and "Cek Data Hoax" to the application. These features are made in support of the organization over the Turn Back Hoax movement which initiated by Netizen in Indonesia. Now you can report hoaxes news using this apps, and be the part of the movement

Kunjungi www.mastel.id untuk mendapatkan informasi lebih lanjut terkait MASTEL.

For further information about MASTEL, visit www.mastel.id

Copyright 2017 Masyarakat Telematika Indonesia