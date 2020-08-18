Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MARQUIS SPAS & HOT TUBS for Android

By Marquis Corp Free

Developer's Description

By Marquis Corp

Set the mood of your Marquis spa by ensuring you have the right lighting, water temperature, and your massage pumps running just like you like., all from the convenience of your iPhone / iPad or Android smart device. Remotely control the operations of your Marquis spa anywhere in your house that you can connect to your local Wi-Fi network, or anywhere in the World you have an internet connection to your smart device via 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi hot spots.

Marquis. The Ultimate Hot Tub Experience!

Spa Hardware Requirements

Marquis BP Series Spa Control Pack

bwa Wi-Fi module (Part Number: 50350)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.7

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.2.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now