Set the mood of your Marquis spa by ensuring you have the right lighting, water temperature, and your massage pumps running just like you like., all from the convenience of your iPhone / iPad or Android smart device. Remotely control the operations of your Marquis spa anywhere in your house that you can connect to your local Wi-Fi network, or anywhere in the World you have an internet connection to your smart device via 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi hot spots.

Marquis. The Ultimate Hot Tub Experience!

Spa Hardware Requirements

Marquis BP Series Spa Control Pack

bwa Wi-Fi module (Part Number: 50350)