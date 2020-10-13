You're always welcome at MANCINI'S WOODFIRED PIZZA

Sometimes, a true pizza lover simply wants to sit somewhere clean and enjoy the essentials tasefully prepared and served by a skilled staff.

At Mancini's, we believe in the fundamental values that make a good pizzaria. We focus on creating a variety of delicious pizzas that are rich with flavor, available with a wide array of choice toppings such as "Nutella pizza" or "Caesar Salad pizza". But we don't just stop there; Our Italian specialties include savory dishes of pasta, seafood, and meats.

When you're in the mood for a calm, traditional ambience and delicious Italian food, come to Mancini's!