MANCINI'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA for iOS

By NYC Mobile Group Inc Free

You're always welcome at MANCINI'S WOODFIRED PIZZA

Sometimes, a true pizza lover simply wants to sit somewhere clean and enjoy the essentials tasefully prepared and served by a skilled staff.

At Mancini's, we believe in the fundamental values that make a good pizzaria. We focus on creating a variety of delicious pizzas that are rich with flavor, available with a wide array of choice toppings such as "Nutella pizza" or "Caesar Salad pizza". But we don't just stop there; Our Italian specialties include savory dishes of pasta, seafood, and meats.

When you're in the mood for a calm, traditional ambience and delicious Italian food, come to Mancini's!

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
