MANAGE&WIN Football Lite for iOS

By Manage&Win Free

Developer's Description

By Manage&Win

Start your journey as a manager today and leave the thrill of building your team from scratch and raise it to the very top.

In this free and multiplayer game you can compete against others managers from around the globe and become the most famous eSport Football Manager in the World.

Master your team's tactics and formations by means our revolutionary zero randomness algorithm. Say goodbye luck, now your victories just depend on your skill. Fancy the challenge?

Give your team instructions and influence the result in the greatest live match experience for a Football Manager.

For the first time live the experience of a Football Manager and a strategy card game. Build your deck as from our impressive collection of Power Ups. Choose among four categories of PU (Defence, Attack, Ability and Fitness) in order to shake up the course of the match by increasing your team abilities.

Take the challenge of promoting your team through the 12 leagues of the M&W Universe. Start at the overcrowded School Yard League and draw your path to the mythical Legend League.

Sign new player and new PU cards as per the promotion to the next league.

Enjoy our exclusive OST created by the Rock&Roll group Wax Cylinder.

Join our M&W community on social media (Instagram, Twitter and Youtube), and stay up-to-date on all the latest news and tips.

M&W is already translated into three different languages (English, Spanish and French).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.03

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.03

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
