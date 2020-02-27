X

This is an App where AI meets Fashion. Powered by Markable.AI

Here is what you can use MAI Fashion to do:

- Spot the latest fashion trends fashion photos, short videos, blog posts of your favorite stars and bloggers, providing you lots of fashion news and style ideas

- Shop the entire look You are wondering where to buy the entire look you see in that street shot of Taylor Swift? We will find them for across all the major ecommerce, Amazon, Tmall.com, VIP.com and so on, where you can just purchase them within a few clicks.

- Make AI your handy stylist You have some photos in your camera rolls of the style you want to find? Upload them onto the App and we will find them to you, all you need to do is just a decision.

Master How-to-wear-it There are multiple ways of how to wear one item, we will find you unlimited inspirations. Making styling fun!

What's new in version 1.1.2

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
