Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MAD FUT 21 Draft & Pack Opener for Android

By Vit SK Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Vit SK Dev

Welcome to Madfut! We are massive fans of FUT, and we set out to create the FUT app of the season that looks great, works perfectly, and NEVER gets boring!

Build Squads and Drafts, and compete in exciting knock-out Tournaments to win great rewards

Open unlimited Packs, incredible Player Picks, and guaranteed New Card packs to get 100% Collection

Finish daily Squad Building Challenges (SBC) to earn awesome rewards and unique cards

Complete Pack and Draft Of The Day (POTD & DOTD) objectives to get super rewards every day

And get ready for non-stop new content all year!

DAILY new Packs & Player Picks, Squad Building Challenges, and Objectives

WEEKLY New Cards and Premium SBCs

NEW features, brand new original modes, in-game events and new achievements coming every couple of weeks!

We cant wait to show you everything we have planned this season! Its gonna be mad. ;)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now