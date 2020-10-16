Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MAD FUT 21 Draft & Pack Opener for Android

By Madfut Free

Developer's Description

By Madfut

Welcome to Madfut! We are massive fans of FUT, and we set out to create the FUT app of the season that looks great, works perfectly, and NEVER gets boring!

Build Squads and Drafts, and compete in exciting knock-out Tournaments to win great rewards

Open unlimited Packs, incredible Player Picks, and guaranteed New Card packs to get 100% Collection

Finish daily Squad Building Challenges (SBC) to earn awesome rewards and unique cards

Complete Pack and Draft Of The Day (POTD & DOTD) objectives to get super rewards every day

And get ready for non-stop new content all year!

DAILY new Packs & Player Picks, Squad Building Challenges, and Objectives

WEEKLY New Cards and Premium SBCs

NEW features, brand new original modes, in-game events and new achievements coming every couple of weeks!

We cant wait to show you everything we have planned this season! Its gonna be mad. ;)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on Android.
Android
8 Ball Pool

Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

Free
Lead your football team to glory.
Android
Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Free
Feel the excitement of every pass, shot, and tackle with new touch controls.
Android
FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Free
8 Ball Pocket is the classic Billiards game, where you put the solids or stripes ball in the hole.
Android
Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now