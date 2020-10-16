Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to Madfut! We are massive fans of FUT, and we set out to create the FUT app of the season that looks great, works perfectly, and NEVER gets boring!
Build Squads and Drafts, and compete in exciting knock-out Tournaments to win great rewards
Open unlimited Packs, incredible Player Picks, and guaranteed New Card packs to get 100% Collection
Finish daily Squad Building Challenges (SBC) to earn awesome rewards and unique cards
Complete Pack and Draft Of The Day (POTD & DOTD) objectives to get super rewards every day
And get ready for non-stop new content all year!
DAILY new Packs & Player Picks, Squad Building Challenges, and Objectives
WEEKLY New Cards and Premium SBCs
NEW features, brand new original modes, in-game events and new achievements coming every couple of weeks!
We cant wait to show you everything we have planned this season! Its gonna be mad. ;)