Malden Taxi is a leading provider of taxi services in Malden, Everett, Medford, Melrose, Massachusetts. We are pleased to

offer our valued clients the very latest in smartphone booking technology with our free Malden Taxi Hail application.

Key Features of the Mobile Knowledge Taxi Hail application include:

Book a reservation in as few as 3 clicks

Get a fare estimate by entering both pickup and destination addresses

Receive a confirmation number for your reservation immediately on booking

Receive notifications including vehicle number once your reservation has been dispatched

Monitor the progress of your vehicle on a map

Create a list of favorite addresses and assign a custom name for each

Specify the number of passengers, vehicle type and preferred payment method

Review all reservations you have made over the past 30 days

Provide feedback related to the application and/or service you received

Call Malden Taxi with the push of a button

To begin using the Malden Taxi Hail application today:

Download the free app

Create an account (Email, Name, Phone # and Password)

Validate your account (via the confirmation email you receive)

Login to the app (Email & Password)

Enter your pickup address

Enter your destination address (this allows us to provide an estimated fare amount)

Book your trip (reservations can be immediate or for a future time/date)

On booking a reservation, you will immediately receive a confirmation number, along with an update

when your vehicle has been assigned. From here you can monitor the progress of your vehicle as it

moves towards your pickup location.

The Malden Taxi Hail application retains a history of your previous reservations (up to 30

days) for expense management and to quickly rebook the same trip with the push of a button. You may also create a list of favorite locations (Home, Work, etc.) to speed the booking process.

You can also customize your orders by selecting the number of passengers, preferred vehicle type, and preferred method of payment. These preferences can be saved to your account profile for future bookings.

At Malden Taxi, your comfort and safety are our top priorities! Let us know how we can serve you better by providing feedback via the Malden Taxi Hail application or by calling 781-324-6686.

We look forward to adding many exciting new features to the Malden Taxi Hail

application in he months ahead, and are always interested in what you have to say!