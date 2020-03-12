X

M&M Investor Relations for iOS

By Mahindra Enterprise Mobility Free

Developer's Description

By Mahindra Enterprise Mobility

This app provides M&Ms investors with instant access to important financial and business information. Also this app enables the users to download and share documents such as financial reports and presentations.

Key features are :

A dashboard that pushes live information to investors and analysts

Real time share price data that provides stock price movements.

Save PDF documents on your smartphone. Users can share the documents via email.

Latest news on M&M.

Details of M&Ms Sustainable efforts (through Sustainability report).

We appreciate your feedback on how to make this app even better: investor.relations@mahindra.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping