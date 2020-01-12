X

M@C Discount for Android

Buy brand name merchandise at up to 80% off retail pricing with the M@C Discount Auction App. Now you can view items and place bids in every M@C Discount auction from the convenience of your phone or tablet. Browse merchandise by category or search for exactly what you want. Place absentee and live bids on your favorite products, or browse upcoming and past auction catalogs, quickly and conveniently. M@C Discount allows everyone to save on all types of consumer products and customer returns.

Participate in our auctions while on the go or at your leisure from your mobile device and gain access to the following features:

Quick registration

Follow upcoming lots and receive push notifications to ensure you never miss a chance to bid

Leave absentee bids

Bid live using our simple swipe to bid interface

Track your bidding activity

Watch live sales

View calendar of past and future sales

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

