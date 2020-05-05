Welcome to the M.C. Byrd Wealth Management app.

With our app you can request documents, schedule meetings, ask questions and link to your personal accounts. Everything is at the tip of your fingers and we are one click away. With our app, you have access to personal and professional consulting anytime.

M.C. Byrd Wealth Management was founded over twenty five years ago to give independent wealth management advice to high net worth individuals, families and businesses. As fiduciaries, fulfilling our clients desires is our main focus, and twenty five years of existence gives us a unique approach to wealth management that only experience can provide.

Investment advisory services offered through M.C. Byrd Wealth Management.

We are licensed to sell insurance products in the following states of: Louisiana (LA), Texas (TX).