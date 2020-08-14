M B Nails & Spa, our goal is to provide the highest level of customer service and satisfaction. We are staffed by qualified and knowledgeable professionals dedicated to perfecting the art of nail and skin care. With the highest quality standards of services and sanitation, we pride ourselves in offering you a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

It's easy! Simply select a date, time, location and payment method to secure your services.

App Features:

Sign up new user, or sign in by Facebook, Google

Select your services, date, time, technician, payment by credit card or at salon

Review booking history

Appointment notification

Buy digital gift or send to your special love one

Discount Combo packages just for you

Get special discount on your birthday

Be the first to know our special discounts