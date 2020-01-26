X

Lupus Corner Health Manager: Track Symptoms & Meds for iOS

By Progentec Diagnostics Free

Developer's Description

By Progentec Diagnostics

Welcome to LupusCorner!

Managing lupus is a challenge, but LupusCorner puts all the tools you need in one place.

From tracking side effects and symptoms to managing medications, LupusCorner makes transitioning from paper logs effortless. Make the most of every doctor's visit and stop spending time trying to remember details about your last flare.

Community insights provide real-time feedback into the lifestyle habits that other Warriors have found beneficial. Share what you wish with the community (anonymously if you prefer) and help the knowledge base grow. In the end, we all want to stay healthier and be happier.

Additionally, you will find curated articles into new research on lupus medications, lifestyle habits, supplements, and more. With 38 new lupus drugs in development and dozens of active studies, there is always something new to learn.

We are always trying to improve your experience and provide the tools you think are most valuable. Don't hesitate to reach out with ideas, thoughts, or just to say hi.

hello@lupuscorner.com

Report Software

